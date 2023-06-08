Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Position Reduced by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 221.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 387.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Appian alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 6,444 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.65 per share, for a total transaction of $281,280.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,823,292.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Stock Performance

Appian stock opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.20. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $57.47.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $135.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.14 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 92.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Appian Profile

(Get Rating)

Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.