Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Trading Up 0.3%

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLUGet Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.51 and last traded at $26.51. Approximately 2,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 6,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLUGet Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,641 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF makes up about 3.0% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned approximately 50.47% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap US ETF (VSLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund the selects at least 200 stocks globally based on a proprietary valuation driven investment process. VSLU was launched on Apr 29, 2021 and is managed by Applied Finance.

