Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Director Bernd R. Seizinger Buys 4,068 Shares

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) Director Bernd R. Seizinger acquired 4,068 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $14,766.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,296 shares in the company, valued at $73,674.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Aprea Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,070. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $25.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35.
Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.68. Equities research analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,533,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,243,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43,293 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.
About Aprea Therapeutics
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.
