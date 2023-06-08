Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Down 3%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.85 and last traded at $19.92. Approximately 194,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,036,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.87.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 233.41% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. Arcus Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $146,734.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 406,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,828,507.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,936,000 after purchasing an additional 749,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,251,000 after buying an additional 1,951,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,600,000 after buying an additional 173,854 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,383,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,505,000 after buying an additional 36,775 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 31.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,839,000 after buying an additional 312,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

