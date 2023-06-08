Ardor 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.84 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0695 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $69.39 million and $1.84 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00053069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00035865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00015900 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000860 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.