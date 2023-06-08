Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells $882,200.00 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) insider Ryan Berry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $882,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 494,661 shares in the company, valued at $43,638,993.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Ryan Berry sold 5,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $436,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Ryan Berry sold 5,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $428,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Ryan Berry sold 15,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $1,244,250.00.

NYSE ARES opened at $90.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $91.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Ares Management by 1,427.3% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

