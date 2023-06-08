Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Acquired by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARES. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Insider Activity

Ares Management Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 168,692 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $4,009,808.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,373,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,835,796.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 168,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $4,009,808.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,373,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,835,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.69 per share, with a total value of $100,805.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,563.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,159,448 shares of company stock worth $47,345,633 and have sold 7,544,396 shares worth $218,022,868. 47.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARES traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.51. 559,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,133. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.



