Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 million.
Argo Blockchain Stock Performance
Shares of ARBK stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36.
Institutional Trading of Argo Blockchain
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARBK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Argo Blockchain by 632.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
