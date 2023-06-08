Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 million.

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

Shares of ARBK stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36.

Institutional Trading of Argo Blockchain

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARBK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Argo Blockchain by 632.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

ARBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point raised Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

