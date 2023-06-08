Ark Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 8th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $43.74 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000294 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002903 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002991 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,477,850 coins and its circulating supply is 173,477,730 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

