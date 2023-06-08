ASB Consultores LLC Acquires 387 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

ASB Consultores LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Sony Group stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.78. The stock had a trading volume of 213,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,410. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $100.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.31. The company has a market capitalization of $119.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Sony Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

