ASB Consultores LLC Acquires New Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

ASB Consultores LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,360,000 after purchasing an additional 287,870 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 211,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,323,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

NYSE:CMI traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $226.09. 239,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.72 and its 200-day moving average is $237.20. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

