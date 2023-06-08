ASB Consultores LLC Has $262,000 Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

ASB Consultores LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Trade Desk by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after buying an additional 66,179 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,961. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.88. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 491.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $78.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $149,762.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 526,721 shares in the company, valued at $38,292,616.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,009,194 shares of company stock valued at $61,463,352 in the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading

