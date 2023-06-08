ASB Consultores LLC Has $276,000 Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

ASB Consultores LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.63.

Sempra Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SRE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.02. 160,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,065. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.40. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

