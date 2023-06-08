ASB Consultores LLC Invests $200,000 in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 305.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $7,021,161.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $7,021,161.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $5,480,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,557.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 972,440 shares of company stock valued at $59,502,139 over the last ninety days. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Price Performance

NYSE:DASH traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.06. The stock had a trading volume of 720,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,402. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average is $58.73. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.50.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. Equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DASH shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.65.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.