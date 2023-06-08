ASB Consultores LLC Purchases 115 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

ASB Consultores LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.40. 1,510,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,362,801. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.10 and a 200 day moving average of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $163.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

