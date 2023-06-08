ASB Consultores LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,246,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,966,000 after acquiring an additional 523,705 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,404 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,536,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,150,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,789,000 after purchasing an additional 436,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.32. The stock had a trading volume of 206,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,451. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNY. Argus increased their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

