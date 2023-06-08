ASB Consultores LLC Takes $223,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

ASB Consultores LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,021,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,580 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 814,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,558,000 after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,045,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,195,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,476,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBJP stock traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 635,429 shares. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.41.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

