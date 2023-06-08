Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Bought by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Assurant by 453.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Assurant by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Assurant stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,187. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $183.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.28 and a 200 day moving average of $124.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

