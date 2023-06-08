ASUSTeK Computer (OTCMKTS:ASUUY) Trading Up 11.1%

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASUUY – Get Rating) shares were up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00. Approximately 240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised ASUSTeK Computer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.28.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc researches and develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and repairs computers, communications, and consumer electronic products in Taiwan, China, Singapore, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Internet information services; maintenance and operating services for information hardware; services information technology and communication products; and leases real estate property.

