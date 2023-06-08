Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) vs. Largo (NYSE:LGO) Financial Review

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) and Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Largo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A Largo -0.61% -0.53% -0.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Largo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Largo $229.25 million 1.18 -$1.45 million ($0.02) -211.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Atlas Energy Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Largo.

64.3% of Largo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Largo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Atlas Energy Solutions and Largo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 1 3.11 Largo 0 1 2 0 2.67

Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $24.44, suggesting a potential upside of 35.50%. Largo has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 208.06%. Given Largo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Largo is more favorable than Atlas Energy Solutions.

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats Largo on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Rating)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

About Largo

(Get Rating)

Largo Inc. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

