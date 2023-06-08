Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Trading Down 3.3%

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Rating) shares fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.49 and last traded at $20.51. 55,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 871,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.
Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc provides filtration and media solutions. It serves customers across truck, bus, agriculture, construction, mining, marine and power generation vehicle and equipment markets. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.
