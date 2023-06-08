AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,798 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.90. 8,871,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,830,770. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC dropped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.76.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

