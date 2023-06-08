Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Up 8.5%

Shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) shot up 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.27 and last traded at $13.24. 32,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 99,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Aura Biosciences from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Aura Biosciences Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69.

Institutional Trading of Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AURA. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 55.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

Further Reading

