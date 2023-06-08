Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 630 ($7.83) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AUTO. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.01) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 624.86 ($7.77).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

AUTO opened at GBX 619 ($7.70) on Monday. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 479.80 ($5.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 681 ($8.47). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 623.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 592.54. The stock has a market cap of £5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,380.77, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76.

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,076.92%.

(Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.