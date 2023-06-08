Badger DAO Reaches Market Cap of $43.64 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $43.64 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for about $2.24 or 0.00008464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,477,256 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

