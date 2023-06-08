Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $152.49

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $152.49 and last traded at $151.69, with a volume of 22657 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMI. Argus raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.40.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.73 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Badger Meter by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Badger Meter

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.