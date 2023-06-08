Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 115,706 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,706 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Floor & Decor worth $54,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 49.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,278,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,017 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2,395.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 688,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,383,000 after acquiring an additional 718,625 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 31.2% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,848,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,899,000 after purchasing an additional 439,430 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,268,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,598,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,201,000 after purchasing an additional 281,141 shares during the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 5.1 %

FND opened at $97.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.70 and its 200 day moving average is $87.91. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.