Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 74,492 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,492 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $52,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4,004.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $72.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.80 and its 200-day moving average is $72.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

