Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 292,984 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $38,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 771,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $83.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.16. The company has a market cap of $110.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 96.45%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

