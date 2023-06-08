Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.29% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $32,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $93.24 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $99.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

