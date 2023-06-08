Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 571,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,151 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $43,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $71.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.