Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,761 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $32,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,367 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,221 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,795,000 after purchasing an additional 623,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,880,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,512,000 after purchasing an additional 37,199 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.01 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.68.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

