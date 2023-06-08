Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 148,441 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 255,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 148,441 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $50,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.0 %

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $211.21 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31. The company has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.47.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

