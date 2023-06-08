Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,998 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,998 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $30,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $137,996.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,378,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $224,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,788.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $137,996.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,378,143.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,384 shares of company stock worth $8,842,866. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $220.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.40 and a 200-day moving average of $209.60. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $229.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

