Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 166,150 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Ecolab worth $45,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,185,126,000 after purchasing an additional 149,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,505,000 after purchasing an additional 104,127 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,746,000 after purchasing an additional 157,091 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,930,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,188,000 after purchasing an additional 102,484 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $6,856,986. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ECL opened at $175.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $179.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.46. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

