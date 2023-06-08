Balancer Price Tops $4.94 on Major Exchanges (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Balancer has a market cap of $245.58 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for about $4.94 or 0.00018711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Balancer has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Balancer

Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 57,418,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,738,322 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

