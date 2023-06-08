Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.48

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.48 and last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 73406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Up 1.0 %
The stock has a market cap of $756.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,750,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.
