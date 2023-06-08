Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.33

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.33 and traded as high as $20.39. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 128,642 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $749.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,630,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,750,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

