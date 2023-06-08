Bank of America Begins Coverage on Aflac (NYSE:AFL)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $68.40 on Monday. Aflac has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 338.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,212 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 6,918.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,445 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Aflac by 71.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $175,416,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.