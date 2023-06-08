Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Shares Down 3.4%

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.05 and last traded at $46.05. 46,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 791,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $229.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.67 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $177,595. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien bought 1,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alicia E. Moy purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $492,495 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,445.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.