Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $50.00

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $51.65.
About Basilea Pharmaceutica
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Cresemba, Zevtera, Derazantinib, BAL101553, and BAL3833. The company was founded on October 17, 2000 and is headquartered in Allschwil, Switzerland.
