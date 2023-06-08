Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,714 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.43% of Bel Fuse worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bel Fuse by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bel Fuse by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 514.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BELFA opened at $53.83 on Thursday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $687.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is 5.08%.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

