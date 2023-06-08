BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.15.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRBR. Citigroup boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $35.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $37.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $385.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 230,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,240,534.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,088.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 685.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

