Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Renew (OTCMKTS:RNWHF)

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Renew (OTCMKTS:RNWHF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Renew Stock Performance

Shares of RNWHF opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. Renew has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

Get Renew alerts:

About Renew

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.