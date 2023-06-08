Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Renew (OTCMKTS:RNWHF)

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Renew (OTCMKTS:RNWHF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Renew Stock Performance
Shares of RNWHF opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. Renew has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.
About Renew
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renew (RNWHF)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.