Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,160 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $134.62. 1,864,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,807,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.24 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.