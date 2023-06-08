Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 57,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,000. Pfizer accounts for 1.3% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

Pfizer Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.12. 6,785,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,932,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

