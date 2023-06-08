Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 12,143 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,143 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 58,632 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 24,138 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $65,939,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $79,139,948.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,535,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,690,046,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $79,139,948.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,535,103 shares in the company, valued at $36,690,046,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,928,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,696,361. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.01. 2,640,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,199,528. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.85 and its 200 day moving average is $146.11. The stock has a market cap of $407.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.90 and a 12 month high of $154.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

