Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 32,122 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fastenal by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,437,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,307 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Fastenal by 816.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,983,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,818 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Fastenal by 1,298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,650 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,989,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,460 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $54.43. 1,388,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,182. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $56.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

