Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 9,572 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $201,860,000. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.08. 500,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,237. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.66. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $96.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

