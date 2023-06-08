Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 49.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Capital

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.12. 1,821,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

